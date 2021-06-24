Insider Buying: Scout Security Limited (ASX:SCT) Insider Buys A$12,394.73 in Stock

Scout Security Limited (ASX:SCT) insider Martin Pretty acquired 199,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,394.73 ($8,853.38).

Martin Pretty also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 31st, Martin Pretty acquired 50,000 shares of Scout Security stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,800.00 ($3,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Scout Security

Scout Security Limited provides home security systems and services in the United States. The company's products include hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel, which monitors the opening and closing of door, houses a loud siren to deter intruders, and equipped with an RFID reader so one can arm and disarm system without a phone; and motion sensor that monitors room with one sensor for monitoring critical paths through a house; and access sensor, which detects opening and closing of windows, doors, cabinets, and safes.

