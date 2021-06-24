Insider Buying: Scout Security Limited (ASX:SCT) Insider Buys A$12,394.73 in Stock

Scout Security Limited (ASX:SCT) insider Martin Pretty acquired 199,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,394.73 ($8,853.38).

Martin Pretty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scout Security alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Martin Pretty acquired 50,000 shares of Scout Security stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,800.00 ($3,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Scout Security Limited provides home security systems and services in the United States. The company's products include hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel, which monitors the opening and closing of door, houses a loud siren to deter intruders, and equipped with an RFID reader so one can arm and disarm system without a phone; and motion sensor that monitors room with one sensor for monitoring critical paths through a house; and access sensor, which detects opening and closing of windows, doors, cabinets, and safes.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.