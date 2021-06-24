Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTNX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

