Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brunswick worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $96.32 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.58.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

