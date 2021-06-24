Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ciena worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,781. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

CIEN opened at $57.18 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.