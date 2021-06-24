Aviva PLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

