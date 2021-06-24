Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRZ. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

