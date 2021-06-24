Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,797,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $364.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.48. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $374.49.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

