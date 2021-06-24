Korn Ferry to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $71.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

