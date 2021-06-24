Brokers Issue Forecasts for GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

