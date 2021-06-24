Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. SYNNEX reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $118.92 on Monday. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

