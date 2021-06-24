Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

CS opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

