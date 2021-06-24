Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,718,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $582,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $46.59 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.33.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

