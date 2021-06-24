Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 112 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $164.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $165.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

