Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $414,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $188.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

