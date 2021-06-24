The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of ($1.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 245.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $15.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $15.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $185.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.