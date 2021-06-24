Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLSE. Maxim Group began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $481.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

