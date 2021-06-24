Welltower Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

