Korea Investment CORP Sells 13,800 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in DraftKings by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,345 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,127,000 after acquiring an additional 340,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

