Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

OLMA stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,014 shares of company stock worth $1,848,636 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,929,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,646,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,300,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,829,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

