Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.44. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.10 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

