Korea Investment CORP Has $3.26 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $2,212,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Open Text by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.88. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

