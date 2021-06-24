Korea Investment CORP Has $3.49 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,410,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STE opened at $205.58 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.