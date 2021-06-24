Korea Investment CORP Sells 27,200 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $214.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

