Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $657,000 Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $560.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

