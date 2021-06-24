Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Escalade were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Escalade by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Escalade by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Escalade by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Escalade in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $318.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ESCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

