Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $156.37 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.34.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

