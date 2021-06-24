Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,468 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $170.33 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

