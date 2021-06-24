Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 39,089 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of LHC Group worth $99,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG opened at $199.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.72. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

