Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $19,500.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.19. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $17,338,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 92.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 451,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 392.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 108,218.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 299,766 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MORF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.