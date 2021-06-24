Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $19,500.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.19. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $93.00.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MORF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.