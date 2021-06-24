RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Purchases $22,078.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $22,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,164. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Wendye Robbins acquired 700 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $13,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Wendye Robbins acquired 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $12,672.00.

RAPT stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $870.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.02. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

