Graaf Raymond De Sells 574 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

