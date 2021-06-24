Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Sells 1,309 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.