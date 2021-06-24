Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Buys C$34,107.71 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$135.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.87. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$66.00 and a 1-year high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0200004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.89.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

