Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Arlo Technologies worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ARLO stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $595.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.