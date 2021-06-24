Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.