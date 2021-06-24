Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of DSP Group worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 492,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 96,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.49 on Thursday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $351.05 million, a PE ratio of -57.96, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.