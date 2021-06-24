Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $143.42 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -531.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

