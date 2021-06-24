Timothy Ludlow Sells 28,714 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -335.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

