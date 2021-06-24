Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 6,240 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin Electric worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $78.64 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $87.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

