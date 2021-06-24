Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 51,100 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Innospec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Innospec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Innospec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $93.86 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

