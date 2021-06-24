Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.00. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.91. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.