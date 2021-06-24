$1.29 EPS Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $107.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

