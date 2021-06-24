IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Down 5.9%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

The firm has a market cap of $715.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $156,304. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after buying an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $6,814,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

