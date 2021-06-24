FY2022 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

