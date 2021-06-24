Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAL stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $474.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

