Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of PC Connection worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

CNXN opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

