Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Hubbell worth $90,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $182.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

