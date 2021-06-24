Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $93,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

