Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,835 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $94,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.