Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795,446 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Truist increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.